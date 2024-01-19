Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.35 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $6,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 652.9% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $137.44 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.63 and a 200-day moving average of $124.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

