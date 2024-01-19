Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $6,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ODFL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter worth $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 184.4% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 275.8% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.15, for a total transaction of $4,681,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 801,004 shares in the company, valued at $312,511,710.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total value of $9,413,219.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,486,444.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $447.00 to $461.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $358.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $395.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $382.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $399.63. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.80 and a 52 week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

