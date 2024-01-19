Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.45 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,773 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth $793,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

NEE opened at $57.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.95. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.15 and a twelve month high of $84.34.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi acquired 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.