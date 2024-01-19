Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $154.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $133.34 and a 1 year high of $158.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $152.21 and its 200-day moving average is $148.27.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.