Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $7.10 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,701 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $7,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCI opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.72 and a 1 year high of $153.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,595.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $140.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.44.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Articles

