Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $7.52 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,310 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.53.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.52 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.06 and a 52-week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

