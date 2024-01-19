Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.07 Million Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,362 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in SAP during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of SAP opened at $160.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $186.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $112.25 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The software maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. SAP had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 8.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $179.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

View Our Latest Report on SAP

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.