Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.27 Million Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,265 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE D opened at $45.48 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.18 and a 12 month high of $63.68. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 136.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on D

About Dominion Energy

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.