Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $8.61 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 31.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,807,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,617,054 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at $254,290,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 407.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,232,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 683.3% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,814,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,656 shares during the period. 15.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day moving average of $66.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.73 and a 1-year high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

