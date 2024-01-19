Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,531 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $6,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAYX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 91.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 80.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $1,920,353.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PAYX. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.41. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.09 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

