Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,696 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.14% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $6,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,911,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,232 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth $50,619,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 202.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,415,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,527,000 after buying an additional 946,759 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,003,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,835,000 after buying an additional 862,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,445,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,338,000 after acquiring an additional 842,417 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FIXD stock opened at $43.97 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

