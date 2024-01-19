Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 3,475 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the second quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its position in CSX by 64.2% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $34.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.08. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.17.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

