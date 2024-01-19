Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Purchases 4,430 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $148.13 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $349.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.31.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,041 shares of company stock worth $11,648,648 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.35.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

