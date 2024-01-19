Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,131 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,311 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $8,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 291.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston acquired 11,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.15. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $99.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.29.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.38.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

