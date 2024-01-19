Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $230.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $224.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.06. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $183.40 and a 52 week high of $232.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. Equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 20.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

