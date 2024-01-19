Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 177,570 Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,570 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 371.1% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 624.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $25.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average is $26.56. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $28.37.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

