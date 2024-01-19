Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,025 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,989 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT stock opened at $160.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $133.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.09 and a 1 year high of $165.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.12.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

