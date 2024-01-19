Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 2,997 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 85,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,997 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AFL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 36.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Aflac by 6.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 210,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,563,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

Aflac stock opened at $83.61 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $84.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s payout ratio is currently 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,247,178.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock valued at $13,382,727 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.45.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

