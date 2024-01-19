Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 312 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 103,194.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 72,134,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,045,225,000 after purchasing an additional 72,064,901 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 106,553.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,185,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,582,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,474 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,801,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,749,000 after purchasing an additional 200,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,780,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,443,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168,563 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,551,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,760,000 after purchasing an additional 29,825 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $252.78 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $265.00. The firm has a market cap of $76.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day moving average of $243.43.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 54.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.18.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

