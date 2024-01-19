Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,476 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 78,098 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $23,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total value of $38,997.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $311.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays raised Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD opened at $357.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $332.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $361.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

