Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 4,614 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 193,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $6,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,285,003 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,608,000 after buying an additional 702,121 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 37.6% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,971,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $585,740,000 after buying an additional 5,457,851 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,432,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $540,498,000 after buying an additional 142,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,430,549 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $618,071,000 after buying an additional 1,558,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,359,785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after buying an additional 114,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.16. Suncor Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.59 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 16.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

SU has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Suncor Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

