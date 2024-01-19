Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 5,553 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,553 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Entegris worth $8,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth about $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Entegris during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 58.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entegris by 51.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Up 3.9 %

ENTG opened at $116.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.89, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.37 and a twelve month high of $122.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.17.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $888.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.33 million. Entegris had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.49, for a total value of $344,239.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,906.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENTG. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Entegris from $107.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entegris in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

