Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 6 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $6,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,528.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,344.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,114.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,268.36 and a fifty-two week high of $3,580.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.43 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,550.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,517.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock valued at $12,257,819. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

