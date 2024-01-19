Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Takes $6.55 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 135,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,000.

Separately, WPWealth LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at $207,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

DCOR opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.89. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $45.61 and a 12-month high of $53.88.

