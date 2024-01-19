Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,859 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $8,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 20,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $48.48 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $48.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.01.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.