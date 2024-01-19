Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $6,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the second quarter worth $47,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $275.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $263.87 and its 200 day moving average is $239.88. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 16,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.54, for a total value of $4,306,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,454,681.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 14,774 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.55, for a total value of $3,864,139.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,751,062.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock worth $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Further Reading

