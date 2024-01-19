Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,848 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after acquiring an additional 614,779,852 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,587,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661,361 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $123,943,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $102,416,000. Finally, Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $88,084,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.71.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

