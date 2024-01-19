Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of KLA by 21.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,222,000 after acquiring an additional 11,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $590.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $559.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.92. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $597.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.36.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.18.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

