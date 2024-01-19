Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,795 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 44.8% during the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 25,284 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 9,105 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 31.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 8.5% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, September 25th. Williams Trading raised NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.55.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $100.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.07. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

