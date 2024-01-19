Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 37,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 138,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,160,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $803,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.43.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $86.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $91.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.