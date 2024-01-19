Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Given New $390.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $315.00 to $390.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PANW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $284.28.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $335.77 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $140.16 and a twelve month high of $338.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.87 billion, a PE ratio of 190.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $291.24 and its 200 day moving average is $257.85.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,676 shares of company stock worth $123,465,739 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

