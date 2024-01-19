Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $3.32 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,815 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,879 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 90,307.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 254,544,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 254,263,405 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $273,344,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $62.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $61.17. The company has a market cap of $68.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

