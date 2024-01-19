Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.87 on March 1st

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.87 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

Penske Automotive Group has raised its dividend by an average of 49.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Penske Automotive Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Penske Automotive Group to earn $15.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG opened at $151.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.56 and a 200 day moving average of $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.21. Penske Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $112.31 and a 12 month high of $180.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Activity at Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 26.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Sandra E. Pierce sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.62, for a total transaction of $1,326,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.60.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

