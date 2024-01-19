Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PNR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,246,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $781,978,000 after buying an additional 186,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,414,000 after acquiring an additional 446,327 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $431,164,000 after acquiring an additional 443,034 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,596,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,769,000 after purchasing an additional 74,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $70.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.38.

Pentair Increases Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNR has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays cut their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Insider Activity at Pentair

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $243,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,520 shares of company stock valued at $541,965. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

