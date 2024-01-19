Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $6,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pool during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

POOL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pool from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.27.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $387.00 on Friday. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $423.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $360.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. Pool’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 31.84%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

