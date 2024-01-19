Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Acquired by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Public Storage by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Public Storage by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Public Storage by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $302.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total value of $13,799,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673 in the last quarter. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $290.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $51.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $316.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

