QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Position Reduced by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,866,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $145.29 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $146.89. The stock has a market cap of $161.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.82 and a 200-day moving average of $122.06.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.