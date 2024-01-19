Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 70.4% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 122,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,094,000 after buying an additional 50,406 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Realty Income by 2.3% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 12,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 25.6% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 33.4% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O opened at $56.12 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $68.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

O has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

