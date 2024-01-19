Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $300.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $295.92. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. UBS Group upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,878,915 over the last 90 days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile



Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

