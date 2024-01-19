Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Reduced by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC decreased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,441,274,000 after acquiring an additional 238,507,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after acquiring an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 30.2% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after acquiring an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 8.3% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,306,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,388,507,000 after acquiring an additional 865,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.36.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $112,749.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,843,751.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $102,494.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,086,206 shares of company stock worth $269,293,301. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM opened at $274.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $265.68 billion, a PE ratio of 104.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $143.16 and a one year high of $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $250.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

