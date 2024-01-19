Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 561 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total transaction of $112,749.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,843,751.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,086,206 shares of company stock worth $269,293,301. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CRM opened at $274.46 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.16 and a twelve month high of $275.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $265.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.36, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.