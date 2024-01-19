Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,389.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 840,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 784,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $43,435,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8,646.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 320,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,895,000 after acquiring an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,918,000 after acquiring an additional 238,700 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Cirrus Logic Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $79.51 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.02 and a 1-year high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.18. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $481.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.