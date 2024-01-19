Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,064 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,846 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,265 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.63.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

AM opened at $12.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $9.56 and a 12-month high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $263.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.23 million. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.61% and a return on equity of 18.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 123.29%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.