Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total value of $2,175,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Douglas Evan Godshall also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 5th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total value of $2,000,500.00.

On Friday, December 15th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total value of $939,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.08, for a total transaction of $870,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $221.01 on Friday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $315.95. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 14.43, a quick ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.35.

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.71 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 36.33% and a return on equity of 42.41%. Shockwave Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,349,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Shockwave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Shockwave Medical by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $218.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shockwave Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

