Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (SSBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 1st

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st.

Southern States Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 12.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SSBK stock opened at $27.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $238.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.18. Southern States Bancshares has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $31.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SSBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.84 million during the quarter. Southern States Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 25.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSBK. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 489,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,290,000 after purchasing an additional 127,295 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 473.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 295,088 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 316,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,145,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 76,804 shares during the last quarter. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Southern States Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

