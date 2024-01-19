State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $927,000 in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new position in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $669,000. 53.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,331,393.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Permian Resources news, Director Robert John Anderson sold 400,000 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $5,364,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,594,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,384,484.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $97,072,078.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,331,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,916,483 shares of company stock valued at $102,558,856. Company insiders own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. Permian Resources Co. has a one year low of $8.94 and a one year high of $15.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 4.25.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $758.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.55 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 11.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Bank of America started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PR

About Permian Resources

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.