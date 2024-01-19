State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,904 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $36.70 on Friday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $24.40 and a one year high of $44.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52.

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.93%.

In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

