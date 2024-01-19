State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Visteon were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Visteon by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 79,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Visteon by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Visteon by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 596,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,335,000 after acquiring an additional 19,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC boosted its position in Visteon by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 96,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VC. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Visteon from $138.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup raised Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Visteon in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised Visteon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visteon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of VC stock opened at $117.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.10 and a 200 day moving average of $132.27. Visteon Co. has a 1 year low of $108.65 and a 1 year high of $171.66.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Visteon had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters for 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistants with natural language understanding.

