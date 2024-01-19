Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Posted by on Jan 19th, 2024

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

Stellus Capital Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCMGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 76,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SCM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SCM

About Stellus Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.