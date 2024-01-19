Stellus Capital Investment Co. (SCM) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.1333 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Stellus Capital Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Stellus Capital Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 98.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 88.4%.

NYSE:SCM opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $314.41 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $16.08.

Stellus Capital Investment ( NYSE:SCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,583,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 117.8% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,899 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 76,208 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 97.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 142,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the third quarter valued at $787,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 585.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 76,489 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 65,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley lowered shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

