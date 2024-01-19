Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 82,832 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the average volume of 45,930 put options.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Devon Energy by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after purchasing an additional 33,936 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 414,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,500,000 after purchasing an additional 34,870 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $41.08 on Friday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.09. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Devon Energy will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

